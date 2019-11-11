Brooks-James ran for 11 yards on six carries in Sunday's 17-12 win over the Rams.

With James Conner (shoulder) and Benny Snell (knee) both out of commission again, Brooks-James recorded the first positive yardage of his career. After rushing once for no yards in Week 9 and losing two yards on his first carry against the Rams, Brooks-James finally gained positive yardage on his next two carries, both on Pittsburgh's only offensive possession to result in a touchdown. If Conner or Snell returns in Week 11 against Cleveland, Brooks-James likely heads back to the practice squad.