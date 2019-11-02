Steelers' Tony Brooks-James: Promoted from practice squad
Brooks-James was promoted to the Steelers' 53-man roster from the practice squad Saturday.
The 24-year-old joined Pittsburgh practice squad in mid-October and will provide some backfield depth for Week 9 with James Connor (shoulder) doubtful and Benny Snell (knee) ruled out. Jaylen Samuels and Trey Edmunds will likely enter Sunday's game against the Colts as the Steelers' top-two running backs.
