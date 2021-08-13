Brooks-James recorded nine carries for 51 yards while hauling in one of his two targets for one yard in Thursday's 24-16 preseason win over the Eagles.

Brooks-James didn't take the field in last week's Hall of Fame Game since he only signed with the team Aug. 3, but he saw increased looks out of the backfield with Kalen Ballage (lower body) and Benny Snell (undisclosed) unavailable. He led the team with 51 rushing yards and 5.7 yards per carry, but he's likely still behind Ballage, Snell, Trey Edmunds and Anthony McFarland on the depth chart since all of them are more proven as depth players.