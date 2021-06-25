Turner agreed to terms on a one-year contract with Pittsburgh on Thursday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Following the release of veteran David DeCastro on Thursday, the Steelers wasted no time filling the roster with a replacement. The 28-year-old was limited to just nine starts last season with the Chargers due to a chest injury, but per Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com, Turner deemed himself 100 percent healthy. The five time Pro Bowler has 89 career NFL starts and should step into a starting role right away for the Steelers in 2021.