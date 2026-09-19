The Steelers elevated Homer from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday, Teresa Varley of the team's official site reports.

Homer is set to suit up for Sunday's game against the Patriots. The running back has logged 1286 special-teams snaps in the regular season since being drafted in the sixth round by the Seahawks in 2019. The 28-year-old has likely been elevated to assist the Steelers' special teams unit while Jaylen Warren, Rico Dowdle and Eli Heidenreich take care of the rushing offense.