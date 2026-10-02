Homer posted two carries for negative one yard during Thursday's 27-24 loss to the Browns.

With Rico Dowdle (toe) out for a second consecutive contest, Homer had an opportunity for more involvement. However, the 2019 No. 204 overall pick didn't do much of relevance, appearing in just two of the Steelers' 72 offensive snaps, finishing well behind Jaylen Warren (70). Even if Dowdle misses more time moving forward, it's hard to imagine Homer doing anything to benefit fantasy managers if Warren is active.