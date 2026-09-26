The Steelers signed Homer from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday, Teresa Varley of the team's official site reports.

Homer was elevated for the Steelers' Week 2 loss to the Patriots, playing two offensive snaps and 10 special teams snaps in the game while logging two rushes for 16 yards. The running back could be the primary option for the Steelers in the Week 3 contest against the Bengals. Jaylen Warren (shoulder) is listed as questionable and Rico Dowdle (toe) has been ruled out, meaning at worst Homer will be the No. 2 option.