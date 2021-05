The Steelers selected Norwood in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 245th overall.

Norwood began his career at Oklahoma as a cornerback, but after missing the 2019 campaign due to a torn ACL he returned as a nickel safety. Inconsistent tackling could keep him off the field on defense as a rookie, but Norwood's ball tracking skills (five picks in his final six collegiate appearances) should provide upside on special teams.