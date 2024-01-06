Thompson (neck) will not play in Saturday's matchup against the Ravens, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official website reports.
Thompson was unable to get cleared by the Steelers' medical staff after practicing in limited fashion all week. As a result, Miles Killebrew figures to see an expanded role at safety.
