Thompson was signed to the 53-man roster from the practice squad Monday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Thompson was elevated from the practice squad for each of the last two games and will now officially join the 53-man roster with Elijah Riley (ankle) placed on injured reserve. The San Diego State product should have a regular role in the secondary as long as Minkah Fitzpatrick (hamstring) is out of action.