Thompson (neck) was a limited participant in practice Wednesday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Thompson suffered a neck stinger against Indianapolis in Week 15 and sat out last Saturday's win over Cincinnati. His limited practice participation Wednesday is a step in the right direction after he logged a trio of DNPs last week, but his ability to suit up Sunday in Seattle remains uncertain. Thomas posted a season-high seven tackles against the Colts before exiting with the injury.