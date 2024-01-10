Thompson (neck) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday.

Thompson hasn't played since Week 15 due to the injury, and his placement on IR will effectively end his season. The 25-year-old will finish his second NFL campaign with six games played, 22 tackles (19 solo), three passes defended and an interception. Although his now certain absence will be a blow to the team's depth at secondary for the playoffs, the return of Damontae Kazee from suspension and Minkah Fitzpatrick's recovery from a knee injury should soften that blow.