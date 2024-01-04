Thompson (neck) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game at Baltimore, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.
Thompson was a limited participant at practice all week, so his availability for Saturday seems close to a coin-flip proposition. If he can't go in Week 18, it could mean an uptick in reps for Miles Killebrew.
