Thompson (neck) is out for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.
Thompson was limited Wednesday and upgraded to full Thursday but experienced a setback and didn't practice Friday. He'll miss his second straight game Sunday. Thompson had been forced into more of a defensive role in recent weeks with all of the injuries on Pittsburgh's back end.
More News
-
Steelers' Trenton Thompson: Practices in full•
-
Steelers' Trenton Thompson: Limited to begin Week 17 prep•
-
Steelers' Trenton Thompson: Won't play vs. Bengals•
-
Steelers' Trenton Thompson: Remains sidelined•
-
Steelers' Trenton Thompson: Questionable to return Saturday•
-
Steelers' Trenton Thompson: Snags first interception of career•