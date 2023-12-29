Thompson (neck) was a full participant in practice Thursday after participating on a limited basis in Wednesday's session, Mike DeFabo of The Athletic reports.

The backup safety is trending in the right direction ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Seahawks. Thompson suffered the neck injury in Week 15 against the Colts and missed the Steelers' Week 16 contest versus the Bengals. The second-year pro has 22 tackles, three passes defensed and an interception in six games this season.