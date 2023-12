Thompson (stinger) departed Saturday's contest against Indianapolis and is questionable to return, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Damontae Kazee was ejected in the first half of the contest and Minkah FItzpatrick has been ruled out due to a knee injury, so the Steelers are perilously thin at safety. If Thompson is unable to return, Miles Killebrew would be the team's only healthy player left at the position. Patrick Peterson has shifted over to safety to account for the shortage.