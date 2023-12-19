Thompson (neck) was listed as did not participate on Tuesday's injury report, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Thomspon suffered a stinger in Saturday's loss to the Colts and now appears to be in jeopardy of missing the team's Week 16 matchup with the Bengals. If the San Diego State product can recover in time, he'll likely draw the start at free safety with Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee) already ruled out. However, if he's unable to play, the Steelers' depth at safety will be decimated, with Miles Killebrew the only able body left at the position, with Damontae Kazee currently suspended.