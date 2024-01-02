Thompson (neck) was listed as a limited participant on the Steelers' practice estimate Tuesday, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.
Thompson missed Pittsburgh's last practice of last week ahead of Sunday's win at Seattle, so a limited practice would indicate he's moving in the right direction. It's just an estimation though, and the Steelers' official injury reports Thursday and Friday will give a better idea of whether he'll be available in Week 18.
More News
-
Steelers' Trenton Thompson: Out for Week 17•
-
Steelers' Trenton Thompson: Practices in full•
-
Steelers' Trenton Thompson: Limited to begin Week 17 prep•
-
Steelers' Trenton Thompson: Won't play vs. Bengals•
-
Steelers' Trenton Thompson: Remains sidelined•
-
Steelers' Trenton Thompson: Questionable to return Saturday•