Thompson recorded five solo tackles while also intercepting a pass and deflecting another in Sunday's 16-10 victory over Cincinnati.

Thompson hopped in front of a pass from Bengals' quarterback Jake Browning in the third quarter, securing his first career interception. The safety was starting a second straight game in place of Minkah Fitzpatrick (hamstring) and he appears likely to do so again if Fitzpatrick is unable to go Sunday versus the Cardinals.