Edmunds (ribs) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's contest against the Rams, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Edmunds followed up back-to-back absences Wednesday and Thursday with a full showing Friday, clearing him for game action. The Steelers will be without James Conner (shoulder) and Benny Snell (knee) this weekend, which will give Edmunds another opportunity to contribute while Jaylen Samuels handles most of the offensive snaps. During this past Sunday's win against the Colts, Edmunds had 12 carries for 73 yards while Samuels recorded 21 touches for 83 yards from scrimmage.