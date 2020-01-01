Steelers' Trey Edmunds: Doesn't get ball in finale
Edmunds played one snap on offense and didn't receive a carry or target in Sunday's 28-10 loss to the Ravens.
Even with James Conner (quadriceps) sitting out the finale, Edmunds still found himself fourth on the depth chart at running back and played almost exclusively on special teams. Pittsburgh's crowded backfield limited Edmunds' workload all season, with the third-year player contributing 22 carries for 92 yards and six receptions for 48 yards in 11 games.
More News
-
Steelers' Trey Edmunds: One catch in win•
-
Steelers' Trey Edmunds: Limited use against Bengals•
-
Steelers' Trey Edmunds: Logs three carries Thursday•
-
Steelers' Trey Edmunds: Struggles in limited role•
-
Steelers' Trey Edmunds: Cleared for Sunday•
-
Steelers' Trey Edmunds: Sits out practice Wednesday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Top 10 WR rankings for 2020
Jamey Eisenberg reveals the early top 10 wide receiver rankings for 2020 from each of our experts.
-
Rookie review: WR rankings
Starting with A.J. Brown, rookie receivers delivered big for Fantasy managers, although not...
-
Rookie review: RB rankings
Josh Jacobs and Miles Sanders led a rookie running back class that fell well short of the sensational...
-
Top 10 RB rankings for 2020
Jamey Eisenberg reveals the early top 10 running back rankings for 2020 from each of our experts.
-
12/31 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew makes their 2020 Fantasy resolutions, including new draft strategies...
-
Rookie review: QB rankings
The rookie quarterback class had its moments but isn't ready to impact many 2020 Fantasy drafts...