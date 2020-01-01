Edmunds played one snap on offense and didn't receive a carry or target in Sunday's 28-10 loss to the Ravens.

Even with James Conner (quadriceps) sitting out the finale, Edmunds still found himself fourth on the depth chart at running back and played almost exclusively on special teams. Pittsburgh's crowded backfield limited Edmunds' workload all season, with the third-year player contributing 22 carries for 92 yards and six receptions for 48 yards in 11 games.