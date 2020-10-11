Edmunds was elevated from the Steelers' practice squad ahead of Sunday's game against the Eagles.

Edmunds has been on the practice squad since the beginning of the 2020 season, but he'll make his first appearance on the active roster for Sunday's contest. The 25-year-old played a minor role offensively last season while serving as a depth option in the wake of several injuries to the team's running backs. However, he likely won't see much playing time offensively Sunday with James Conner, Benny Snell and Anthony McFarland all healthy, assuming he's active. Following the game, he'll automatically revert back to the practice squad and won't be subject to waivers.