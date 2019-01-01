Edmunds played 14 snaps in Sunday's 16-13 win over Cincinnati.

After spending most of the season on the practice squad, Edmunds was activated for the final four games of the season, reuniting him with his younger brother Terrell. The elder Edmunds played in three games -- exclusively on special teams -- and was on the field for a total of 44 snaps. He has three years remaining on his current contract.

More News
Our Latest Stories