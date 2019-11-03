Edmunds (ribs) carried 12 times for 73 yards before suffering an injury during Sunday's 26-24 win over the Colts.

With James Conner (shoulder) sidelined, Edmunds led the team in carries and rushing yards, while Jaylen Samuels served as the top pass-catching back. Much of his production came on his long gain of 45 yards, but it was an impressive showing nonetheless for a player seeing his first significant action in nearly two years. Edmunds, who was seen nursing a rib issue toward the end of the game, will be evaluated before a determination is made regarding his status for next Sunday's home game against the Rams.