Steelers' Trey Edmunds: Likely to be limited in practice
Coach Mike Tomlin suggested Tuesday that Edmunds (ribs) would be limited in practice to begin Week 10 prep, Missi Matthews of the Steelers' official site reports.
After playing only two offensive snaps in his first two games with the Steelers, Edmunds stepped in as the team's No. 2 running back in Sunday's 26-24 win over the Colts with James Conner (shoulder) and Benny Snell (knee) out with injuries. With fill-in starter Jaylen Samuels failing to get much going on the ground, Edmunds saw more run than anticipated, rushing 12 times for 73 yards while playing 17 of the Steelers' 63 offensive snaps. Edmunds picked up an injury along the way, but it's not expected to prevent him from playing Week 10 versus the Rams. Instead, the potential return of Conner to the lineup is the greater threat to Edmunds retaining a meaningful role in the Pittsburgh backfield moving forward.
