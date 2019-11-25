Steelers' Trey Edmunds: Limited use against Bengals
Edmunds ran for seven yards on two carries in Pittsburgh's 16-10 win over Cincinnati on Sunday.
As sad as it was Edmunds still exceeded Jaylen Samuels five yards on two rushing attempts. Considering the high expectations fantasy owners had with James Conner (shoulder) inactive the three catches for 26 yards by Samuels offered little consolation. Neither Samuels or Edmunds -- who ran three times for 11 yards and added 27 yards on three catches in relief of Conner (shoulder) against the Browns two weeks ago -- can be trusted heading into the Week 13 rematch.
