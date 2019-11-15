Edmunds had three carries for 11 yards and caught all three of his targets for 27 yards in Thursday night's 21-7 loss to Cleveland.

Edmunds had 18 touches in the two games James Conner (shoulder) was unavailable and was expected to see his role reduced with Conner's return against Cleveland. Then Conner proceeded to aggravate his shoulder injury Thursday, but Edmunds still saw just six total touches in the game. Regardless of Conner's status for Week 12 against the Bengals, Edmunds has a limited fantasy ceiling.