Steelers' Trey Edmunds: Logs three carries Thursday
Edmunds had three carries for 11 yards and caught all three of his targets for 27 yards in Thursday night's 21-7 loss to Cleveland.
Edmunds had 18 touches in the two games James Conner (shoulder) was unavailable and was expected to see his role reduced with Conner's return against Cleveland. Then Conner proceeded to aggravate his shoulder injury Thursday, but Edmunds still saw just six total touches in the game. Regardless of Conner's status for Week 12 against the Bengals, Edmunds has a limited fantasy ceiling.
More News
-
Steelers' Trey Edmunds: Struggles in limited role•
-
Steelers' Trey Edmunds: Cleared for Sunday•
-
Steelers' Trey Edmunds: Sits out practice Wednesday•
-
Steelers' Trey Edmunds: Likely to be limited in practice•
-
Steelers' Trey Edmunds: Leads team in rushing before injury•
-
Steelers' Trey Edmunds: On track for Week 9 role•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 11 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 11 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 11, identifying risky plays,...
-
TNF preview, injury report updates
Thursday Night Football sees the return of James Conner, but the injury report is still littered...
-
Week 11 Trade Values Chart
Who is the top trade value in Fantasy? Dave Richard provides the values for all significant...
-
RB to stash, plus injuries, news & notes
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 11, plus...