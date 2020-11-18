site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: steelers-trey-edmunds-misses-wednesdays-practice | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Steelers' Trey Edmunds: Misses Wednesday's practice
By
RotoWire Staff
Nov 18, 2020
at
4:02 pm ET 1 min read
Edmunds (hamstring) didn't practice Wednesday.
Edmunds and fellow depth running back Jaylen Samuels (quadriceps) were both unavailable Wednesday. Even if neither guy heals up by Sunday's game in Jacksonville, Pittsburgh's backfield will still be in good hands with James Conner, Benny Snell and Anthony McFarland all healthy.
More News
8D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
11D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
18D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
23D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
24D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
10/13/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dave Richard
• 3 min read
Chris Towers
• 15 min read
Dave Richard
• 2 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 1 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 7 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read