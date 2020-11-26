Edmunds (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve Thursday, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.
Edmunds was first reported as having a hamstring issue last Wednesday, and now he will be sidelined for at least three games given his transition to IR. Pittsburgh may have been evaluating Edmunds in recent days to determine if a shift to IR was necessary, but the team seemingly believes his injury is not short-term in nature. Edmunds has suited up for four games in 2020, with only seven combined offensive snaps to his name over those appearances.