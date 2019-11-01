Edmunds is preparing for an offensive role in Sunday's game against the Colts, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

With Benny Snell (knee) ruled out and James Conner (shoulder) listed as doubtful, Jaylen Samuels is expected to step right in as the lead back in his first game back from a minor knee surgery. Since the Steelers don't have any healthy running backs on the roster beyond Samuels, Edmunds should step in as the No. 2 option, a role that may or may not involve a significant quantity of snaps. Edmunds has played just two snaps on offense in two games this season, primarily focusing on special teams.