Edmunds caught his only target for seven yards in Pittsburgh's 23-17 win over Arizona on Sunday.

Since rushing for 73 yards on 12 carries in Week 9, Edmunds had carried the ball only nine times for 19 yards, so it doesn't come as a surprise that he had no carries in this contest. With James Conner (shoulder) expected to return against the Bills in Week 15, Edmunds has no fantasy value.