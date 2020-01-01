Steelers' Trey Edmunds: One offensive snap in loss
Edmunds had no touches in Sunday's 28-10 loss to the Ravens.
Pittsburgh struggled on offense against Baltimore and Edmunds was relegated to special teams for all but one offensive snap in the game. A crowded Pittsburgh backfield limited Edmunds to 92 yards and one touchdown on 22 carries in 11 games played in 2019. He has one year remaining on his contract heading into 2020.
