The Steelers added Edmunds to the active roster Tuesday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Edmunds was released by the Saints in early September before signing a practice squad deal with the Steelers a day later. He will now provide some extra depth at the running back position in Pittsburgh with Le'Veon Bell sitting out the season and James Conner's dealing with a leg contusion. Jaylen Samuels and Stevan Ridley sit ahead of him on the depth chart, but Edmunds' familiarity with the playbook should allow him to step in if needed.

More News
Our Latest Stories