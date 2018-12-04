Steelers' Trey Edmunds: Promoted to active roster
The Steelers added Edmunds to the active roster Tuesday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
Edmunds was released by the Saints in early September before signing a practice squad deal with the Steelers a day later. He will now provide some extra depth at the running back position in Pittsburgh with Le'Veon Bell sitting out the season and James Conner's dealing with a leg contusion. Jaylen Samuels and Stevan Ridley sit ahead of him on the depth chart, but Edmunds' familiarity with the playbook should allow him to step in if needed.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Playoff Schedule Preview
Chris Towers dives into the stats to find the best and worst matchups for the Fantasy playoffs,...
-
Week 14 Fantasy football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 14
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Week 13 was a bit of a mess for Fantasy players, and now we're left to pick up the pieces....
-
Fantasy Football waiver wire, Week 14
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe in Pettis? Bench Rodgers?
Heath Cummings has a playoff edition of Believe it or not, to help you get ready to dominate...
-
Week 13 reactions, early Week 14 waivers
Dave Richard looks at the Packers, Bengals, and Panthers to see if they can salvage anything...