The Steelers signed Edmunds to the active roster Tuesday, Teresa Varley of the team's official site reports.

Edmunds was cut Saturday and was able to clear waivers, opening the door for Pittsburgh to bring him back. The backfield depth is crucial because Jaylen Samuels was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday as a close contact to Vance McDonald, who tested positive for the virus. If Samuels is unable to play this week against the Bengals, Edmunds likely will suit up.