Edmunds (ribs) didn't practice Wednesday, Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

With James Conner (shoulder) and Benny Snell (knee) both out this past weekend, Edmunds led the Steelers with 12 carries for 73 yards in the team's 26-24 Week 9 win over the Colts, while Jaylen Samuels caught 13 passes for 73 yards out of the team's backfield. In addition to his own health, Edmunds' fantasy outlook for this Sunday's game against the Rams also hinges on the status of Conner, who returned to a limited practice Wednesday.

