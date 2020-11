Edmunds (hamstring) has been ruled out of Sunday's game versus the Jaguars, Dale Lolley of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

Edmunds and Jaylen Samuels (quadricep) were both sidelined during practice all week, and neither will play Sunday, leaving James Conner, Benny Snell and Anthony McFarland as the only healthy running backs for Pittsburgh. Edmunds' status is uncertain for Week 12 as well with a Thursday night game versus the Ravens on deck.