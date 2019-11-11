Edmunds had four carries for one yard and caught two of three targets for 14 yards in Sunday's 17-12 win over the Rams.

This was a disappointing effort for those that inserted Edmunds (ribs) in fantasy lineups following his Week 9 breakout performance. If James Conner (shoulder) can return to action after sitting out a second straight game Edmunds might have to resume his role on the practice squad. The Pittsburgh offense could use a boost for a Week 11 contest against Cleveland and Conner totaled 210 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns the last time they met.