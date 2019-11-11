Steelers' Trey Edmunds: Struggles in limited role
Edmunds had four carries for one yard and caught two of three targets for 14 yards in Sunday's 17-12 win over the Rams.
This was a disappointing effort for those that inserted Edmunds (ribs) in fantasy lineups following his Week 9 breakout performance. If James Conner (shoulder) can return to action after sitting out a second straight game Edmunds might have to resume his role on the practice squad. The Pittsburgh offense could use a boost for a Week 11 contest against Cleveland and Conner totaled 210 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns the last time they met.
More News
-
Steelers' Trey Edmunds: Cleared for Sunday•
-
Steelers' Trey Edmunds: Sits out practice Wednesday•
-
Steelers' Trey Edmunds: Likely to be limited in practice•
-
Steelers' Trey Edmunds: Leads team in rushing before injury•
-
Steelers' Trey Edmunds: On track for Week 9 role•
-
Steelers' Trey Edmunds: Joins Pittsburgh's active roster•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 11 Early Waivers: Breakout star
We've seen flashes from Darius Slayton, but he put together a huge performance in Week 10,...
-
Believe It or Not: Sit JuJu?
Is it time to give up on one of our early-round favorites? Has Kyler Murray emerged as an elite...
-
Winners & Losers: Disappearing act
Chris Towers looks into the biggest winners and losers from Sunday's action, beginning with...
-
Week 10 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 10 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 10 QB Preview: Stars return
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 10, including...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Byes aren't hitting the quarterback position that hard in Week 10, but you still have tough...