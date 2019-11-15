Edmunds had three carries for 11 yards and caught all three of his targets for 27 yards in Pittsburgh's 21 - 7 loss to Cleveland Thursday night.

Edmunds had 18 touches in the two games James Conner (shoulder) was unavailable and was expected to see his role reduced with Conner's return against Cleveland. Then Conner aggravated his shoulder but Edmunds still saw just six touches all game. Regardless of Conner's status for Week 12 against the Bengals Edmunds has a limited fantasy ceiling.