The Steelers signed Griffey to a reserve/future contract Monday.

Griffey went undrafted out of Arizona last spring and has since spent time with both the Colts and Dolphins, but didn't appear in a regular-season game for any team in 2017. He'll be competing for one of two or three roster spots at receiver in Pittsburgh, and will likely need to impress on special teams in order to stick with the team into the 2018 campaign.