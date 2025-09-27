The Steelers elevated Sermon from their practice squad Saturday ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Vikings.

Sermon is set to be elevated for the second straight week and will provide extra depth at running back if Jaylen Warren is limited due to his knee injury. Sermon played exclusively on special teams during last week's victory over the Patriots and will look to have a larger role versus Minnesota. The Steelers will be able to elevate the 26-year-old just one more time this season following Sunday's matchup.