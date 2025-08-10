Sermon rushed three times for seven yards while securing all four of his targets for 28 yards and a touchdown during Saturday's 31-25 preseason win over the Jaguars.

While Sermon didn't make much of an impact on the ground during Saturday's preseason opener, he tied for the team lead in targets and receptions while also reaching the end zone in the third quarter. The 2021 third-rounder signed a one-year contract with the Steelers in May and is competing with Kenneth Gainwell, Evan Hull and Lew Nichols for a spot on the 53-man roster behind Jaylen Warren and rookie Kaleb Johnson.