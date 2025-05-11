The Steelers are signing Sermon to a one-year contract, Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports reports.

Sermon was a third-round draft pick by the 49ers in 2021, but he's yet to make a major impact at the NFL level. The 26-year-old spent the past two seasons with Indianapolis, and he logged a career-high 236 offensive snaps over 17 regular-season games last year, though he averaged just 2.8 yards on 56 carries while scoring a career-high two rushing touchdowns. Sermon also logged 99 receiving yards on 16 catches and contributed on special teams late in the campaign. With Najee Harris now with the Chargers, Pittsburgh has rebuilt its running back room behind returning starter Jaylen Warren, adding both Sermon and Kenneth Gainwell in free agency along with third-round draft choice Kaleb Johnson.