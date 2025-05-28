default-cbs-image
Fautanu (knee) participated in Pittsburgh's OTAs on Tuesday.

Fautanu was the Steelers' first-round draft pick in 2024 but suffered a knee injury during the team's Week 2 win over Denver that landed him on injured reserve for the remainder of his rookie season. Now healthy again, he should serve as the team's starting right tackle during the upcoming camapign.

