Fautanu (knee) participated in Pittsburgh's OTAs on Tuesday.
Fautanu was the Steelers' first-round draft pick in 2024 but suffered a knee injury during the team's Week 2 win over Denver that landed him on injured reserve for the remainder of his rookie season. Now healthy again, he should serve as the team's starting right tackle during the upcoming camapign.
More News
-
Steelers' Troy Fautanu: Expected to return for OTAs•
-
Steelers' Troy Fautanu: Out for regular season•
-
Steelers' Troy Fautanu: Likely out for season•
-
Steelers' Troy Fautanu: Lands on IR with knee injury•
-
Steelers' Troy Fautanu: Out indefintely with knee injury•
-
Steelers' Troy Fautanu: Practices in full Thursday•