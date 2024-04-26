The Steelers selected Fautanu in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 20th overall.

Fautanu was a dominant left tackle at Washington but he slipped in the draft order due to measuring in slightly under 6-foot-4 at the combine (6-foot-3 and 3/4). Fautanu will still be listed at 6-foot-4 and more importantly boasts above-average arm length (34 and 1/2 inches). Fautanu may very well be Pittsburgh's eventual left tackle of the future depending on where the career of incumbent left tackle Dan Moore goes from here, but in the meantime Fautanu should provide Pittsburgh with a major upgrade at guard.