Steelers' Tuzar Skipper: Another sack in win

Skipper totaled three tackles (two solo) including a sack and recovered a fumble in the Steelers' 17-7 preseason win over the Chiefs on Saturday.

The undrafted rookie is doing everything possible to get noticed by the Pittsburgh coaching staff and now has a sack in each of the first two games this preseason. Still, the team is deep at the linebacker position hurting Skipper's chances of making the 53-man roster.