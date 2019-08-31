Steelers' Tuzar Skipper: Finishes preseason with five sacks
Skipper recorded eight tackles (four solo) including two sacks in Thursday night's 25-19 preseason loss to the Panthers.
One of the more interesting position battles this preseason has been at outside linebacker, with Skipper exceeding all expectations the coaching staff had for him. He finished with 16 tackles (10 solo) including a team-leading five sacks. He also forced two fumbles while recovering one. With rosters being trimmed down to 53 players on Saturday Pittsburgh needs to find a spot for him or risk losing him via waivers.
