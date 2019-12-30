Play

Skipper signed a two-year extension with the Steelers on Monday, Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Skipper began the season with the Steelers but was waived and claimed by the Giants before being waived again and rejoining the Steelers. The 24-year-old ended up appearing in six games -- all with New York -- and had three total tackles, a half-sack and a fumble recovery.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories