Steelers' Tuzar Skipper: Joining Steelers

Skipper signed a contract with the Steelers on Monday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Skipper was one of five minicamp tryouts to crack the 90-man roster. He played his college ball at Toledo along with fellow Steelers Diontae Johnson and Ola Adeniyi. Skipper will compete for a depth role on the team and will likely have to stand out on special teams to make the Week 1 roster.

