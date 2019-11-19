Skipper signed a contract with the Steelers and was added to their 53-man roster, Teresa Varley of the team's official site reports.

Skipper has bounced back and forth between the Steelers and Giants this season. While the Toledo product never appeared in a game for Pittsburgh, he did so in six games straight starting in Week 2 for the Giants, totaling three tackles (one solo) and half a sack in limited action. He'll provide depth for the Steelers' linebacking corps and possibly on special teams.