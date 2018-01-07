Matakevich, who recorded two tackles (both solo) in the Week 17 win over the Browns, finished the 2017 season with 23 tackles (18 solo) in 15 games.

The second-year linebacker produced similar numbers as his rookie season, in which he recorded 20 tackles (16 solo) in 16 games, mostly on special teams play. Matakevich is young (25), cost-effective at just over $600,000 per year, and under contract until 2020, so he should be back with Pittsburgh next season, although he shouldn't be on anyone's fantasy radar.

