Steelers' Tyler Matakevich: Consistently unproductive this season
Matakevich, who recorded two tackles (both solo) in the Week 17 win over the Browns, finished the 2017 season with 23 tackles (18 solo) in 15 games.
The second-year linebacker produced similar numbers as his rookie season, in which he recorded 20 tackles (16 solo) in 16 games, mostly on special teams play. Matakevich is young (25), cost-effective at just over $600,000 per year, and under contract until 2020, so he should be back with Pittsburgh next season, although he shouldn't be on anyone's fantasy radar.
